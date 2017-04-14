This week marks 6-year anniversary of Holly Bobo's disappearance

Six years after her strange disappearance, Holly Bobo's family is thanking the community for their continued support.

Thursday marked the day six years ago when the nursing student disappeared from her home in Darden, TN.

The only witness who saw her the last time before she went missing was her brother, Clint.

"Holly sounded very upset, and he was doing most of the talking and she would answer back and things like that, but I couldn't hardly make out any of the words," said Clint Bobo in April 2013.

Clint Bobo said after his sister had a confrontation with a man in the garage, who he assumed was her boyfriend, he could see Holly Bobo being walked from her car into the woods.

Months and months went by, and reward money was raised, but it wasn't until 2014 when there was a big break in the case.

That's when Zach Adams was charged with the murder and kidnapping of Holly Bobo. Adams has a history of violence against women and was even accused of shooting his mother in the knee.

Later that year, two more men were arrested, and then in September, Holly Bobo's remains were found in Decatur County.

But despite the developments, there still hasn't been a trial.

Holly Bobo's family sent the following statement on Thursday: "We would like to thank everyone for your continued prayer and support as we seek justice for Holly."

There have been many delays in the start of Adams' trial, but it is set to begin this July. The judge has said the biggest challenge will be finding jurors who haven't heard about the case. Official jury selection begins July 6.

