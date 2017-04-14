Trisha Yearwood wax statue unveiled at Madame Tussauds

Trisha Yearwood was surprised with her wax figurine on Thursday. (WSMV)

She's country music royalty, and now there are two of her.

Trisha Yearwood was at Opry Mills on Thursday night for the big unveiling of her wax sculpture.

Yearwood's sculpture is part of Madame Tussauds Nashville, which opens on Friday. The entire attraction is dedicated to Nashville's most famous singers, songwriters and performers.

Yearwood talked about the process of creating her body double.

"You stand on this circle that has these little numbers on it, and they move it minutely for hours and they put these little dots on your head. They measure from the tip of your finger to your elbow, your whole body," she said.

Reps for the attraction said many of the celebrities inside the Opry Mills location have never been created as wax figures, including Minnie Pearl, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley.

