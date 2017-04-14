Police investigating shooting near TSU campus

Metro police are investigating a shooting that happened near the Tennessee State University campus early Friday morning.

Shots were fired around 3:30 a.m. on Heiman Street.

A university spokesperson said the shooting did not happen on campus and that police notified the university.

