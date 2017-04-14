Motorcyclist injured in Hermitage crash

Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that happened overnight in Hermitage.

Two men were riding their motorcycles around 1:30 a.m. Friday when one of the men turned around and realized his friend had disappeared.

The driver turned around and discovered his friend had crashed on Andrew Jackson Parkway near Rachel Donelson Pass.

The man was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in serious condition.

Police are still not sure what led up to the crash.

