Police investigating north Nashville motorcycle crash

The crash happened on Clarksville Pike just after midnight.

Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that happened just after midnight Friday in north Nashville.

A motorcyclist crashed into the driver's side door of a car on Clarksville Pike near Ed Temple Boulevard.

The driver was not hurt, but the motorcyclist has serious injuries.

Police are investigating who was at fault in the accident.

