Police investigating north Nashville motorcycle crash

The crash happened on Clarksville Pike just after midnight.
Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that happened just after midnight Friday in north Nashville.

A motorcyclist crashed into the driver's side door of a car on Clarksville Pike near Ed Temple Boulevard.

The driver was not hurt, but the motorcyclist has serious injuries.

Police are investigating who was at fault in the accident.

Online Public File

