Family of 3 escapes burning home in Hermitage

The house fire started just after 3 a.m. Friday. (WSMV)

A family of three was able to safely escape a house fire in Hermitage early Friday morning.

The flames broke out just after 3 a.m. Friday on Central Pike near S. New Hope Road.

Firefighters said a couple and their blind adult son went to bed about 45 minutes before the fire started.

The father of the family woke up and smelled smoke, which is when he noticed the fire coming from the den.

The family has been displaced from their home, but they do have relatives to stay with.

Central Pike is closed in the area around the house but is expected to reopen soon.

