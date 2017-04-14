Teen hit, killed by CSX train in Portland

Police in Portland are investigating after a juvenile was hit by a train late Thursday night.

According to the Portland Police Department, a CSX freight train hit 17-year-old Jon Ferrell on the tracks near South Russell Street just before 10:30 p.m.

Officers found the victim's body about 300 feet away from the intersection. He died at the scene.

Portland police said the incident is still under investigation.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.