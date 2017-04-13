Family of missing Rutherford County teen pleads for his safe return

It has been two weeks since a Rutherford County teenager was last seen. His parents are now pleading for his safe return.

"We just want to bring him home," said Heather Simmers, Devin Bond's mother.

Bond, a freshman at Riverdale High School, was last seen at his home on March 30.

"Last Thursday, everything seemed fine. We went to bed, he seemed fine, and when we got up he was gone. It's very out of character for him. He just doesn't do things like this," Simmers said.

After checking with all of Bond's friends, his mother said they called police after learning his phone was turned off and he may have a gun with him.

"It's possible he does, we just don't know," Simmers said.

The Rutherford County community has been coming together for search parties. A vigil was held Saturday night.

"We have had some guys and coaches go out and search, it's just part of it. It's more than the game of football. It's a family atmosphere. When one of hurts, we all hurt," said Will Kiresky, Riverdale High School's football coach.

Bond's 9-year-old brother Dylan is also hurting not knowing where his brother is.

"I miss him and I hope he comes back. I love him," Dylan said.

The Bond family told Channel 4 they have been asking police for an Amber Alert but are told that is not possible.

"We have asked several times, but since they consider him a runaway, he does not qualify for an Amber Alert," Simmer said.

In the meantime, family and friends have created a GoFundMe page in order to raise money for a reward leading to Bond's safe return home.

