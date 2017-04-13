Traffic worker hit, killed on I-24 in Rutherford County

Officials said the worker was hit and killed by a vehicle on I-24. (Source: TDOT)

A worker with Superior Traffic Control was hit and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County on Thursday night.

The wreck happened near mile marker 84 in Murfreesboro.

Investigators said a 2007 Toyota Yaris driven by 65-year-old Roxan Brown was traveling eastbound on I-24 when she ran off the left shoulder and struck the worker. She then hit a pickup truck that was parked in the median.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old John Gray of Millington, TN.

Charges are pending, according to the crash report.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is asking drivers to be vigilant and look out for highway workers while on the roads.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.