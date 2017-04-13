3 killed in crash on I-40 East in Benton County - WSMV Channel 4

3 killed in crash on I-40 East in Benton County

Posted: Updated:
CAMDEN, TN (WSMV) -

Three people were killed in a crash on Interstate 40 East in Benton County on Thursday night.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crashed happened between the 126 and 128 mile makers.

The interstate was shut down for several hours but has since reopened.

THP said this is an active investigation.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates to this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.