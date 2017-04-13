3 killed in crash on I-40 East in Benton County

Three people were killed in a crash on Interstate 40 East in Benton County on Thursday night.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crashed happened between the 126 and 128 mile makers.

The interstate was shut down for several hours but has since reopened.

THP said this is an active investigation.

