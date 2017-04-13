Family of girl hit by truck wants drivers to slow down

Aniyah Moore, 3, is recovering at home after she was hit by a vehicle over the weekend. (WSMV)

A grateful family wants to make sure no other child ends up in the hospital after being hit by a car.

Last weekend, 3-year-old Aniyah Moore was hit by a pickup truck in Columbia. She survived and has now been released from the hospital.

Aniyah’s parents say their mission is far from over. They want city leaders to take action against speeders.

“She’s a strong, very strong little girl,” said Letavious Pope, Aniyah’s father.

With her mother and father at her side, Aniyah is home again after spending two nights at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital where she was treated for a broken skull, broken pelvic bone and lacerations from head to toe.

“It’s heartbreaking to her father because I can’t do nothing about the pain, but she’s doing a lot better,” Pope said.

The driver of the pickup truck, 25-year-old William Jefferson, told police he waved at someone on the side of the road and then felt a bump.

Aniyah’s grandmother claims Jefferson was speeding, but police have only charged him with driving on a suspended license and not having insurance.

Neighbors say it’s common for drivers to speed through the area. With dozens of children in the neighborhood and a playground around the corner, they are calling on city leaders to remind drivers about the importance of paying attention to their surroundings.

“Just because we’re in a lower-class community doesn’t mean we don’t have to protect our children,” Pope said. “Put some signs up to say, there’s children here, slow down, slow your speed. Put some speed bumps up. We’re right here by a park.”

Columbia city manager Tony Massey sent the following statement to Channel 4 on Thursday:

We are very concerned and upset about what happened and we’ll be looking at Willow Street to see if there’s any measures we can take to avoid something like this happening again.

Channel 4 spoke to Jefferson on Thursday. He apologized and said he is glad to hear Aniyah is recovering.

