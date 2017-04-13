Investigators did not have access to Elizabeth Thomas' phone

Elizabeth Thomas was last seen on March 13. (Source: TBI)

A month has passed since 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas vanished.

Investigators say a key piece of evidence is missing: her cell phone.

As soon as they learned of the alleged classroom kiss between Thomas and her teacher, 50-year-old Tad Cummins, investigators asked for Thomas’ phone.

District Attorney Brent Cooper said detectives asked her father, Anthony Thomas, to hand over his daughter’s phone.

“He wasn’t able to do that or he didn’t do that,” Cooper said.

Jason Whatley, Anthony Thomas’ attorney, said Anthony Thomas signed a waiver giving investigators access to the traffic but could not physically take the phone because Elizabeth Thomas kept putting it down her shirt.

“She was being very obstinate and rebellious at the time,” Whatley said.

Whatley also said detectives had the opportunity to take the phone themselves because they interviewed Elizabeth Thomas for over an hour.

“Absolutely no one kept that phone from law enforcement,” Whatley said.

“It seems to me like he should have been able to get it,” Cooper said.

Both sides agree they wish someone had taken Elizabeth Thomas’ phone when they had the chance.

