1 dead, 3 officers hospitalized after White County chase

One person is dead and three police officers are in the hospital after a pursuit, shooting and crash in White County Thursday evening.

Around 4:30 p.m., deputies in DeKalb County attempted to stop a pickup truck hauling a trailer. The driver refused to stop and officers pursued into White County.

Deputies with the White County Sheriff's Office and officers with the Sparta Police Department continued the pursuit north on Highway 111.

The truck rammed into several of the law enforcement vehicles, hitting them from the side and behind.

At one point, the tires of the trailer flattened and some of the items in the trailer fell out onto the median.

As the driver sped down the road, two of the officers fired shots at the truck. The truck then veered off the highway with the trailer, went down an embankment and became lodged in the treeline.

The driver of the vehicle is now deceased. He has not yet been identified.

One officer from the Sparta Police Department and two from the White County Sheriff's Office sustained injuries similar to those from an accident and were transported to the hospital.

The names of the officers involved have not yet been identified.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident.

