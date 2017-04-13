TBI crime stats show increase in murder, rape

According to the latest statistics released by the TBI, crime across Tennessee went up in the past year.

TBI released its annual crime report on Thursday. It shows an increase in murder, rape and drug offenses, but a decrease in juvenile and DUI arrests.

TBI receives its information from more than 500 agencies across Tennessee. Every single agency sent in their statistics for the first time in four years.

Click here to read the full report.

