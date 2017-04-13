Police: Driver attempted to abduct boy at Clarksville bus stop

Police in Clarksville are investigating a possible attempted abduction that happened Thursday morning.

Just before 9 a.m., officers responded to the area of 400 Market Street following reports of suspicious activity.

Witnesses said a man driving a black Hummer H2 with Tennessee license plate J3493K attempted to lure a 7-year-old boy into his vehicle while the child was waiting at a bus stop.

Police said the child ran away down Market Street, but the man followed. The vehicle was last seen turning onto Rainbow Street.

Witnesses said they believe the man lives in the neighborhood. Police located two black Hummer H2s, but the license plate did not match the suspect’s vehicle.

The man is described as a white male with dark hair and a mustache.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Det. Josh Jobe at 931-648-0656, ext. 5269.

