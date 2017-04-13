First Tennessee Park to host Kings of Leon for first concert - WSMV Channel 4

First Tennessee Park to host Kings of Leon for first concert

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV file photo) (WSMV file photo)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Kings of Leon will perform the first-ever concert at First Tennessee Park this fall.

Mayor Megan Barry made the announcement Thursday at the home of the Nashville Sounds.

The band will play the stadium on Sept. 29 as part of their upcoming tour.

Tickets go on sale on April 21.

