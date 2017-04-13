Titans set to release CB Jason McCourty

The Tennessee Titans have released cornerback Jason McCourty, according to the player’s Twitter account.

McCourty posted that he had been released on an account shared with his twin brother Devin, who plays free safety for the New England Patriots.

“In 2009 the Tennessee Titans took a chance and drafted a young 21-year-old kid from Rutgers with their 203rd pick,” Jason McCourty wrote in a note that he tweeted. “Never could Have I imagined it would be eight years before I would be saying goodbye.

“I can’t thank the Titans organization, my teammates, and the Adams family enough. They have been tremendous to my family and me.”

The team has not officially announced the transaction and Jason McCourty was still listed on the team’s roster at 3:15 p.m.

