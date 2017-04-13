Video from Franklin farm creating social media buzz

A video from a bee farm in Franklin is creating quite a buzz online.

Williams Honey Farm posted a video about two weeks ago to celebrate the start of spring, and it has already received 4 million views.

The owner says he's excited that so many people have gotten excited about bees.

"This is especially crucial for those of us in the beekeeping world, as our bees need all the help/attention they can get to survive," said Jay Williams in an email to Channel 4.

