Police still looking for hit-and-run driver who killed woman in Antioch

Metro police are asking for your help tracking down the hit-and-run driver who killed a woman in Antioch over the weekend.

According to police, 55-year-old Ayda Abdelsayed was crossing Hamilton Church Road near Owendale Drive on her way to church when she was hit Saturday morning.

Witnesses said they saw a small black car with Tennessee plates hit the woman, who was not in a crosswalk. The car stopped for a moment before taking off.

Abdelsayed was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she later died.

Five days later, police are still looking for the driver of the car.

"She went onto the hood, and then the driver braked, which threw her on the roadway, and then the driver continued to move forward and ran her over," said Metro Nashville Police Department Officer Don Davidson.

Abdelsayed's son has words for the person that hit his mother.

"Slow down. Watch for people that are here," said Agaibi Fawzy.

Father Theodore Ghaley said this is a dangerous road for his parishioners.

"We'd like to see some changes happen in the area, speed limit signs posted in the area for people to slow down, crosswalk for people to know where to walk," said Ghaley, who is the pastor at St. Pishoy Coptic Orthodox Church.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

