Real People With Rudy: Love of music runs in 12-year-old's family

Rhythm is something that 12-year-old Brayden Chunn knows all too well.

This music thing runs deep in his family.

His mother and father are both members of the Grand Ole Opry, so it's been a part of his life since he was knee-high to a grasshopper.

"My mom and dad gave me a choice. You do it, or you can't. I said, well, y'all are doing it," Brayden said. "I see my friends doing it, and I'm doing it, and I've loved it ever since. I started with fiddle, but I play fiddle, mandolin and guitar."

Like most kids, Brayden loves sports. He plays football and baseball, but this music thing is going to take him places, and it has already.

Brayden was featured on the NBC show "Little Big Shots" with a group called the Salty Dogs.

"When we started getting on it and ready to walk out, I was like don't mess up, don't mess up," he said.

Brayden said he jumped up and started dancing right away to get his adrenaline going before he met Steve Harvey.

"Just when you come out, that's when you meet him, and he's just a really great guy. Made you comfortable," Brayden said.

The musical magic began back in a small studio in a shed behind his grandparents' home.

"I'm just all full to it. It's just got this feeling when it starts. It just comes alive," said Brayden about his music.

Brayden hopes his love for music might eventually turn into a full-time job.

