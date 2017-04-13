Child pornography suspect from FL may be in Nashville

Corey Perry was last seen on March 26. (Source: FBI)

A Florida man who is wanted by the FBI for child pornography may be in Nashville.

Corey Dejuan Perry was last seen in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on March 26.

Investigators with the FBI said they have received evidence that Perry could now be in Nashville. Perry reportedly has relatives in the area.

Perry is wanted on a federal warrant for production of child pornography, receipt of child pornography and enticement. The records in those cases remain sealed.

Perry's rental car was later found in Fort Lauderdale on April 7. The doors were unlocked and the keys were still in the ignition.

The FBI is offering $25,000 for information leading to Perry's arrest. He may have shaved his facial hair and could be wearing a disguise.

Anyone who has information about Perry's whereabouts or believes they may be a victim is asked to call the FBI in Miami at 754-703-2000 or their local police department.

