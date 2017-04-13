Man dragged off plane has concussion, lost teeth

(MEREDITH/AP) -- A lawyer for Dr. David Dao, the man dragged off a United Express flight, says he suffered a concussion and broken nose and lost two front teeth, and criticized airlines for having “bullied” passengers “for a long time.”

Attorney Thomas Demetrio said at a news conference Thursday that Dao has been discharged from a hospital but will need reconstructive surgery. The attorney said Dao described his ordeal as more horrifying than fleeing Vietnam during the fall of Saigon, but that he has “absolutely zippo, nada” memory of the incident. Dao came to the U.S. in 1975, Demetrio said.

Dao was removed from the plane Sunday after he refused to give up his seat on the full flight from Chicago to Louisville. Demetrio said he would likely be filing a lawsuit on Dao’s behalf.

Asked for her reaction to seeing the footage of her father being drug from the plane, Dao’s daughter says the family was "horrified, shocked and sickened." Crystal Pepper says seeing her father removed from the Sunday flight was "exacerbated" by the fact it was caught on video and widely distributed.

After two poorly received public statements, United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz said the airline was taking full responsibility and that the airline would review its policies.

