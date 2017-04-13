Clarksville police investigating fatal shooting - WSMV Channel 4

Clarksville police investigating fatal shooting

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Thursday morning.

Officers found the victim on Ernest Shelton Drive after responding to a report that shots were fired around 1:40 a.m.

The victim, 39-year-old Marcellus Lamar Flynn, was taken to Tennova Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have not released a description of the gunman.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Tim Anderson at 931-648-0656, ext. 5132, or the tip line at 931-645-TIPS.

