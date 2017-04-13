Nashville Predators playing Chicago Blackhawks at home for Game 3

After winning back-to-back games in a shutout last week in Chicago, the Nashville Predators are hoping to do it again back at home.
The puck will drop at 8:30 p.m. Monday at Bridgestone Arena.
The plaza party will start at 5:30 p.m. and will feature a Gold Walk, family activities, street hockey rinks, music and food and beverages. All fans in attendance will receive a playoff T-shirt.
Game 4 will be played in Nashville at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Preds will host a party on the Bridgestone Arena plaza before the game. All fans in attendance will receive a gold rally towel.
If needed, Game 5 will be played in Chicago on April 22. Game 6 would be played in Nashville on April 24. Game 7 would be back in Chicago on April 26.
Peter Laviolette says playoff experience is important but downplays last yr. when Preds lost 3-straight after up 2-0 pic.twitter.com/GS1mulhTW2— Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) April 17, 2017
Lavy expects Bridgestone Arena to be as loud as it can be tonight. Says this building is always electric.— Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) April 17, 2017
