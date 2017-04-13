Predators playing Blackhawks at home for Game 3 - WSMV Channel 4

Nashville Predators playing Chicago Blackhawks at home for Game 3

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

After winning back-to-back games in a shutout last week in Chicago, the Nashville Predators are hoping to do it again back at home.

The puck will drop at 8:30 p.m. Monday at Bridgestone Arena.

The plaza party will start at 5:30 p.m. and will feature a Gold Walk, family activities, street hockey rinks, music and food and beverages. All fans in attendance will receive a playoff T-shirt.

Game 4 will be played in Nashville at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Preds will host a party on the Bridgestone Arena plaza before the game. All fans in attendance will receive a gold rally towel.

If needed, Game 5 will be played in Chicago on April 22. Game 6 would be played in Nashville on April 24. Game 7 would be back in Chicago on April 26.

Tickets for Game 3 are still available. Click here for more information.

