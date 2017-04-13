Next court date set for ex-teacher accused of filming students - WSMV Channel 4

Next court date set for ex-teacher accused of filming students

Jarrett Jones (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Jarrett Jones (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)
A hearing was held Thursday morning for the former elementary school teacher accused of taking pictures of girls with a hidden camera.

Jarrett Jones taught music at Napier Elementary School, which is where police say he admitted to filming his students.

Jones is accused of hiding a camera in a closet to record female band students changing into their uniforms.

Jones pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. He's being held on $100,000 bond.

He was scheduled to appear in court for a discussion hearing on Thursday, but he did not appear.

Jones' next discussion hearing has been set for May 25.

