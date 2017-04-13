3 suspects arrested in connection with Nashville robberies

Three suspects are in custody for their alleged involvement into two robberies in Nashville overnight.

Officers found a stolen black 2012 Chevy Malibu on Paragon Mills Road that had allegedly been involved in the robberies.

Officers approached the vehicle and found three people sitting inside. Police said the car was full of smoke and a handgun was in plain view.

Chantavis Pillow and Demico Smith, both 18, were arrested. A 15-year-old was also arrested.

Pillow and Smith are each charged with possession of a handgun while under the influence, theft of a motor vehicle, drug possession, criminal trespassing, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. They are being held on $34,500 bond each.

The 15-year-old suspect is charged in juvenile court.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.