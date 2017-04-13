Kidnapping suspect in custody after police pursuit, crash in Madison

A kidnapping suspect is in custody in Nashville after a wild series of events.

It all began around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when a woman called police and said the father of her 5-year-old pulled a gun on her when she met him at a Kroger in Madison to get money for their child.

She told police Granville Johnson made her get in his car with the child and drove them around in the area for a long time while physically assaulting her and holding her at gunpoint.

Johnson later dropped them off at the Kroger and left.

Later in the night, police spotted a car similar to Johnson's black Nissan Altima a few miles away. Johnson allegedly sped off when police tried to pull him over.

A few minutes after that, a wreck was reported off East Webster Street. The Altima had flipped and was on its hood.

A witness said they saw a man climbing out of the window of the upside down car and ran away.

After officers ran the license plate, they realized Johnson lives at the apartment across the street from the crash site.

Officers tried to get Johnson to come outside for about an hour before calling in the SWAT team.

The standoff between police and Johnson lasted for about two hours until officers eventually went inside and arrested him.

Johnson was taken to the hospital with injuries that are possibly related to the crash.

Johnson is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and fleeing from police.

