Nashville plant worker killed in accident

Police say a worker was killed on the job at a Nashville manufacturing plant on Wednesday.

The incident happened at ISOFlex Packaging, a plastics manufacturing plant off Visco Drive east of downtown Nashville.

Police said Timothy Evans, 51, was operating a baler inside the plant when it became full. Evans suffered a head injury while he and a coworker closed the baler door. He died at the scene.

The incident is being called a work-related accident.

