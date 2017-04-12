Nashville plant worker killed in accident

One man is dead after a crash on Interstate 840 in Williamson County Friday evening.More >>
One man is dead after a crash on Interstate 840 in Williamson County Friday evening.More >>
Both suspects are in custody after an armed market robbery earlier this month, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Both suspects are in custody after an armed market robbery earlier this month, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Gallatin Police are asking for help finding a man who took money for a job without completing it.More >>
Gallatin Police are asking for help finding a man who took money for a job without completing it.More >>
Police are trying to find the man and woman suspected of stealing purses from unattended carts at two Nashville Publix stores.More >>
Police are trying to find the man and woman suspected of stealing purses from unattended carts at two Nashville Publix stores.More >>
It’s becoming a trend for groups to hack into government systems, and on Friday Tennessee was hit. The Comptroller is the official watchdog of government money in the state. The office oversees hundreds of accounts.More >>
It’s becoming a trend for groups to hack into government systems, and on Friday Tennessee was hit. The Comptroller is the official watchdog of government money in the state. The office oversees hundreds of accounts.More >>
A high-end Nashville hotel had to pay a fine after giving massages without a license.More >>
A high-end Nashville hotel had to pay a fine after giving massages without a license.More >>
A Paris woman is sending out a message to all mothers: "Don't ever think it won't happen to you."More >>
A Paris woman is sending out a message to all mothers: "Don't ever think it won't happen to you."More >>
A new Metro ordinance could cost one Nashville homeowner thousands because it requires more sidewalks.More >>
A new Metro ordinance could cost one Nashville homeowner thousands because it requires more sidewalks.More >>
For musicians in need of something new and shiny, this event is Mecca.?More >>
For musicians in need of something new and shiny, this event is Mecca.?More >>
Six people were killed in a crash on Interstate 65 in Bowling Green, KY, on Thursday night.More >>
Six people were killed in a crash on Interstate 65 in Bowling Green, KY, on Thursday night.More >>
Metro police need the public’s help finding a man who has been missing since July 6.More >>
Metro police need the public’s help finding a man who has been missing since July 6.More >>
There are a few things that can bring a smile to everyone’s face, but ice cream is one of them. To celebrate National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, McDonald’s is offering a free vanilla soft serve cone to customers.More >>
There are a few things that can bring a smile to everyone’s face, but ice cream is one of them. To celebrate National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, McDonald’s is offering a free vanilla soft serve cone to customers.More >>
A new Metro ordinance could cost one Nashville homeowner thousands because it requires more sidewalks.More >>
A new Metro ordinance could cost one Nashville homeowner thousands because it requires more sidewalks.More >>
One man is dead after a crash on Interstate 840 in Williamson County Friday evening.More >>
One man is dead after a crash on Interstate 840 in Williamson County Friday evening.More >>
A Mid-Michigan funeral home has been shutdown after investigators found deplorable conditions, including maggots and 15 unrefrigerated bodies.More >>
A Mid-Michigan funeral home has been shutdown after investigators found deplorable conditions, including maggots and 15 unrefrigerated bodies.More >>
A high-end Nashville hotel had to pay a fine after giving massages without a license.More >>
A high-end Nashville hotel had to pay a fine after giving massages without a license.More >>
A Wilson County mother says finding affordable child care has been challenging. She says the school district's after-school program denied her daughter, so she sued them.More >>
A Wilson County mother says finding affordable child care has been challenging. She says the school district's after-school program denied her daughter, so she sued them.More >>
A shopper rushed to the rescue of a baby boy who was left alone in a car by his mother Tuesday evening.More >>
A shopper rushed to the rescue of a baby boy who was left alone in a car by his mother Tuesday evening.More >>
A Paris woman is sending out a message to all mothers: "Don't ever think it won't happen to you."More >>
A Paris woman is sending out a message to all mothers: "Don't ever think it won't happen to you."More >>