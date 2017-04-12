Nashville plant worker killed in accident

The incident happened at a manufacturing plant east of downtown Nashville. (WSMV)

Police say a worker was killed on the job at a Nashville manufacturing plant on Wednesday.

The incident happened at ISOFlex Packaging, a plastics manufacturing plant off Visco Drive east of downtown Nashville.

Police said Timothy Evans, 51, was operating a baler inside the plant when it became full. Evans suffered a head injury while he and a coworker closed the baler door. He died at the scene.

The incident is being called a work-related accident.

