Metro leaders react to company offering free body cameras to all police officers

In the wake of the shooting of Jocques Clemmons by a Metro police officer, a group has called on Metro police to get body cameras immediately.

The TBI announced on Wednesday that its investigation into the deadly police shooting was complete. The results have not yet been released to the public.

In February, Officer Joshua Lippert shot and killed Clemmons in the parking lot of Nashville housing community. He said he had initially observed Clemmons roll through a stop sign.

The case has created a conflict between Metro police and the district attorney's office over who should investigate fatal police shootings.

On Wednesday, the company Taser announced it would give body cameras to all officers for free for one whole year.

Channel 4 asked Mayor Megan Barry's office if they are looking into this new deal.

Sean Braisted, the mayor's press secretary, told Channel 4 that is certainly under consideration, but in order to select a vendor they need to undergo a competitive bidding process.

There is currently a committee in the process of writing Metro's policy and procedure when it comes to body cameras. Braisted said they hope to have that for the chief of police by next week.

Channel 4 reached out to several council members to get their thoughts on this Taser promotion.

"I don't feel that is the council's place to impose on a decision that clearly should be made by our police officers," said council member Karen Johnson, who was behind the body camera resolution. "There may be aspects of this company's product they may like or dislike and they may want to compare them to others in the market. The council has placed the request for funding in the budget so the decision of which vendor they should select is theirs."

