3 charged in 6-month drug investigation

Three people have been arrested and several pounds of heroin and cocaine have been seized following a six-month investigation into a Nashville area drug trafficking ring.

Hector Galaves, 35, Teresa Escalon-Espinal, 29, and Dantwan Claybrooks, 31, are each charged with three Class A felony drug charges.

Detectives and federal agents were conducting surveillance at the H building of Rolling Hills Apartments on Tuesday when police said Galaves arrived carrying what were believed to be drug proceeds from his vehicle to his apartment.

Police said they also watched as Escalon-Espinal left the apartment carrying a red bag and got into a car with Claybrooks.

Police stopped the vehicle and found more than one pound of cocaine in the red bag. Galaves was later taken into custody at the apartment.

During a search of the apartment, police recovered more than a half pound of heroin, materials used to weigh and package drugs, and tens of thousands of dollars in cash.

