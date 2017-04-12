Cookeville factory shooter's father speaks to Channel 4

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Ficosa plant on Tuesday. (WSMV)

The father of the woman accused of shooting two employees at a Cookeville factory before turning the gun on herself on Tuesday is speaking out, offering condolences to the victims' families.

Cookeville police say Angelique Deplae, 30, shot her ex-boyfriend Tyler Stults and his coworker Rebecca Crowley outside of the Ficosa plant before taking her own life Tuesday morning.

Deplae’s father, Kevin Fluegge, wants people to remember his daughter not for her role in the murder-suicide, but for her big heart.

“My daughter was a vibrant, strong woman,” Fluegge said. “She was a good-hearted person.”

Fluegge said his daughter is married but recently left her estranged husband in Michigan and moved to Cookeville, where she began dating Stults. The estranged husband, Alan Deplae, also offered condolences to the victims.

“This has touched a lot of people,” he said. “And it will continue to for some time.”

Stults and Angelique Deplae broke up earlier this year, according to her family, and were not together at the time of the shooting.

Stults died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center Tuesday night while Crowley is expected to make a full recovery after being shot in the leg.

“Mrs. Stults knows exactly how I feel, and I know exactly how she feels,” Fluegge added. “We’re going through a very traumatic time right now. My condolences to her and all her family, and I hope this healing may someday bring our families together, but if it doesn’t, it’s all in the Lord’s hands anyway.”

A GoFundMe page has been created to help pay for Stults' funeral expenses.

