TBI: Man shot during altercation with Rutherford County deputy

Neighbors of a man shot Wednesday by a Rutherford County deputy say officers had been at his house two days prior.

The TBI said the shooting happened in the 400 block of Double Springs Road in Murfreesboro around 3 p.m.

Investigators said the deputy went to the address to talk to a man who lived there, 54-year-old Jeffrey Underhill, about an incident that happened earlier this week.

"Just the night before last they had a fight and the police were out here," said neighbor Chris Harris.

At some point, an altercation occurred in the driveway between the deputy and Underhill. The deputy fired his weapon during the altercation, hitting Underhill.

Underhill was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be treated. The TBI said the deputy suffered minor injuries during the altercation.

Neighbors said something hasn't felt right at that house for some time.

"We go to church on Sunday, we eat good and we just love life, and to have that trouble, it’s a bad vibe, it’s bad energy around here," Harris said.

It's not clear if Underhill was armed.

TBI spokeswoman Susan Niland said it could take awhile to sort out all of the facts.

"It depends how wide the evidence scene is, how many people are involved, how many people you need to speak with, so there is no set formula. Every case is dependent on the facts in that case," Niland said.

