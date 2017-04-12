Suspect, witness sought in aggravated assault in Woodlawn

Authorities in Montgomery County are searching for a man and woman believed to be involved in an aggravated assault in Woodlawn on Tuesday.

Just after 9 a.m., deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’ Office responded to a 911 call from the 2800 block of Cooper Creek Road that a man was bleeding and going in and out of consciousness.

The caller drove the victim to a gas station on Dover Road were emergency responders rendered medical aid. The victim, who appeared to have been stabbed, was flown by helicopter to a Nashville hospital.

Authorities are searching for the suspect, 28-year-old Dustin Myer. He has an existing warrant for aggravated domestic assault.

A witness, 29-year-old Marissa Denton, is also wanted by authorities. She has an existing warrant for reckless endangerment.

Myer and Denton are considered armed and dangerous. They may be driving a 2000 Jeep Cherokee with Tennessee tag 1A01V8.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Bryan DeRose at 931-648-0611, ext. 13425.

