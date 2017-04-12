More free stages planned for CMA Music Fest

There will be more free fun at this year’s CMA Music Festival.

The Country Music Association announced Wednesday there will be two additional free stages during the festival.

The new Budweiser Forever Country stage will rewind the clock a bit with some of the most famous acts from decades past. The lineup includes Jeff Bates, The Bellamy Brothers, John Berry and many more.

Performances will run on the Forever Country stage throughout the festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CMA also announced a Music City stage. It will be free inside the Nashville Visitor’s Center.

Click here for the full CMA Music Festival lineup.

