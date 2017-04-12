Rachel Jackson Building reopens after evacuation

Workers were later given the all clear to return. (WSMV)

State workers returned to the Rachel Jackson Building on 6th Avenue after it was evacuated Wednesday morning.

A suspicious letter sent from prison to the building has now been sent for testing. It is unclear what was in the letter that required it to be tested.

The building was evacuated, but workers have since been given the all clear to return to work.

