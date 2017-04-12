Giles County HS substitute fired, accused of inappropriate relationships

A substitute teacher is under investigation for allegedly having “unprofessional relationships” with students at Giles County High School.

Winter Dawson has been fired and told to stop all contact with any students at the high school.

The Giles County School System has reached out to the parents of the students involved. Parents and students were asked to report any contact from Dawson to the Giles County Sheriff’s Department.

Dawson was arrested Wednesday and charged with statutory rape by an authority figure and solicitation of a minor.

The Giles County Schools issued the following statement on Dawson’s termination:

“On Monday evening, April 10th, Mr. Phillip Wright, Director of Giles County Schools, received notification from Giles County Sheriff, Kyle Helton, regarding an investigation of a substitute teacher, Winter Dawson. It was alleged that Mr. Dawson was having unprofessional relationships with students at Giles County High School. “Mr. Dawson was immediately suspended from employment with the Giles County School System. He was also instructed not to have any contact with any students in the district pending further investigation. Mr. Wright instructed Mrs. Donna Cobb, principal at GCHS, to contact the parents of the students involved. Parents and students were asked to report any communication from Mr. Dawson to the Giles County Sheriff Department. “After receiving additional information from the Giles County Sheriff Department on the afternoon of Tuesday, April 11th, Mr. Wright informed the Giles County Board of Education that Mr. Dawson was being fired. On the morning of Wednesday, April 12, Mr. Dawson was sent a certified letter notifying him of his termination from the Giles County School System. “It is the mission of Giles County Schools to provide a safe environment for all students. These matters are taken seriously and dealt with immediately, as the school district strives to assure the safety of all students.”

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.