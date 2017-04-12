TBI completes investigation into officer shooting

Jocques Clemmons (L) was shot and killed on Feb. 10 by Officer Joshua Lippert. (WSMV)

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has completed its investigation into the shooting of Jocques Clemmons by a Metro Police officer in February.

The TBI has turned over its files to District Attorney General Glenn Funk after the DA asked the agency to investigate the shooting.

“We have received the initial TBI report,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement. “General Funk and his leadership team will now begin reviewing the report in order to determine next steps."

The district attorney’s office will decide whether criminal charges should be filed against Officer Joshua Lippert, who has been on administrative duty since the Feb. 10 shooting.

Clemmons was shot in the Cayce Homes by Lippert after the victim ran a stop sign.

Metro Police, which also conducted a separate investigation into the shooting, have said Clemmons had a gun and dropped it during a confrontation with Lippert. Police said when Clemmons picked up the gun and tried to run away between two parked cars, Lippert shot the man multiple times.

According to the medical examiner’s office, Clemmons was shot twice in the back and once on the side near the hip by Lippert. The office declared Clemmons’ death a homicide.

