4 injured after roof collapses at Mount Juliet home construction site

Four people were injured after a roof collapsed at a new home construction site in Mount Juliet. (WSMV)

Four people were injured when a roof collapsed at a home under construction in Mount Juliet on Wednesday morning.

Mount Juliet police said three of the workers were transported to area hospitals from the Vanner Road site.

One worker was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, while two others were transported to TriStar Summit Medical Center.

TOSHA released this statement about the incident:

Tennessee OHSA has been made aware of an incident that took place this morning in Mt. Juliet where workers were injured. TOSHA investigators are on their way to the scene to begin an investigation into what led to this workplace incident. TOSHA investigations typically take between four and six weeks to complete and information on regarding this investigation will be available when the final report is submitted.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.