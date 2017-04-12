McGavock Pike to be closed near airport for NES work - WSMV Channel 4

McGavock Pike to be closed near airport for NES work

NASHVILLE, TN

A portion of McGavock Pike will be closed for the next few weeks near the airport as NES upgrades electrical equipment.

The closure will take place on McGavock Pike between Currey Road and Harding Place on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

NES crews will be working to replace power poles in the area.

The work is part of a culvert replacement project being completed by Metro Public Works.

