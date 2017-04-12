TDOT suspending construction work lane closures for Easter weekend

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office’s web site was hacked into on Friday morning.More >>
Gaylord Opryland will be hosting a brand new Broadway show for its 34th annual "A Country Christmas."More >>
Multiple people were killed in a crash on Interstate 65 in Bowling Green, KY, on Thursday night.More >>
Forty-four men graduated from the Metro Police Department's first-ever Youth Citizen Police Academy on Friday. The graduates accepted their diplomas at a special ceremony held at the Midtown Hills Precinct.More >>
According to police, Clayton Wallos and Nicholas Owens' alleged crimes happened in the Fieldstone Farms, Westhaven and Chestnut Bend subdivisions in June and July.More >>
Metro Public Works will be installing a temporary traffic circle at the intersection of 10th Avenue South and Lawrence Avenue.More >>
Baby goats are getting viral attention online, and savvy entrepreneurs are taking notice, combining the little farm friends with another popular trend.More >>
A Wilson County mother says finding affordable child care has been challenging. She says the school district's after-school program denied her daughter, so she sued them.More >>
A Murfreesboro police officer was injured in a crash on Memorial Boulevard on Thursday afternoon.More >>
New Kids on the Block's Donnie Wahlberg got the royal treatment at Waffle House. So he decided to return the favor.More >>
A shopper rushed to the rescue of a baby boy who was left alone in a car by his mother Tuesday evening.More >>
An argument over a girl appears to the motive behind an overnight shooting in Hermitage that injured a man.More >>
A Texas man who became trapped inside an ATM slipped notes to customers via the receipt slot pleading for them to help him escape, police said Thursday.More >>
U.S. Marines have identified the 15 Marines and one sailor killed in a military plane crash on Monday.More >>
Matt Hale said it only took a phone call from the Channel 4 I-Team to do something he’s been trying to do for three years: clean up his neighbor’s property.More >>
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.More >>
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >>
