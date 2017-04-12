TDOT suspending construction work lane closures for Easter weekend

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is going to be suspending some interstate construction work for Easter weekend.

Road construction work that requires lane closures will be halted starting at 6 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Monday.

Some long-term lane closures will remain in place.

Workers may be on site in some construction zones. Reduced speed limits will still be in effect.

Drivers can always check the latest conditions and delays on SmartWay.com/Traffic.

