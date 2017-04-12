Caught on camera: Dog escapes from boarding facility in VA

A dog staying at a Virginia boarding facility proved to be quite an escape artist, and the whole thing was caught on camera.

General, a 10-year-old Great Pyrenees, got dropped off at the kennel while his family went on vacation.

However, General had other plans.

First, he figured out a way to unlatch his crate, and then made his way out of the room.

He opened a second door with his teeth and then is seen wandering down the hallway before going outside to the parking lot around 4 a.m.

The business contacted the family, who canceled their trip to join the search.

Animal control, sheriff's deputies and even neighbors came out to help bring General home.

General was later found lying on someone's lawn.

The family says they have used that boarding facility many times. They think General became familiar with its layout and that's how he was able to do all of this in the dark.

