Professional wrestler makes Knox County mayor's bid official

Baby goats are getting attention online, and savvy entrepreneurs are taking notice, coming up with some new ways to interact with the little farm friends.More >>
Baby goats are getting attention online, and savvy entrepreneurs are taking notice, coming up with some new ways to interact with the little farm friends.More >>
A Wilson County mother says finding affordable child care has been challenging. She says the school district's after-school program denied her daughter, so she sued them.More >>
A Wilson County mother says finding affordable child care has been challenging. She says the school district's after-school program denied her daughter, so she sued them.More >>
A Murfreesboro police officer was injured in a crash on Memorial Boulevard on Thursday afternoon.More >>
A Murfreesboro police officer was injured in a crash on Memorial Boulevard on Thursday afternoon.More >>
A new trial date has been set for Tad Cummins, the former Maury County teacher accused of kidnapping a student and taking her to California.More >>
A new trial date has been set for Tad Cummins, the former Maury County teacher accused of kidnapping a student and taking her to California.More >>
Gaylord Opryland will be announcing their musical lineup for its 34th annual A Country Christmas.More >>
Gaylord Opryland will be announcing their musical lineup for its 34th annual A Country Christmas.More >>
Multiple people were killed in a crash on Interstate 65 in Bowling Green, KY, on Thursday night.More >>
Multiple people were killed in a crash on Interstate 65 in Bowling Green, KY, on Thursday night.More >>
A Kentucky woman has been arrested after her baby was hospitalized with methamphetamine and other drugs in his system.More >>
A Kentucky woman has been arrested after her baby was hospitalized with methamphetamine and other drugs in his system.More >>
Nashville officials have adopted a paid family leave plan for its city workers.More >>
Nashville officials have adopted a paid family leave plan for its city workers.More >>
State officials say that automotive supply company Cooper Standard plans to add about 98 jobs at its plant in eastern Tennessee.More >>
State officials say that automotive supply company Cooper Standard plans to add about 98 jobs at its plant in eastern Tennessee.More >>
Police are investigating a burglary at a gas station in Berry Hill. The burglar threw a rock to break the glass of the Shell gas station on Thompson Lane.More >>
Police are investigating a burglary at a gas station in Berry Hill. The burglar threw a rock to break the glass of the Shell gas station on Thompson Lane.More >>