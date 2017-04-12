Professional wrestler makes Knox County mayor's bid official

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The professional wrestler known as Kane is making his bid for Knox County mayor official.

The towering WWE villain whose real name is Glenn Jacobs had previously filed papers to be able to raise money for a bid to succeed term-limited Mayor Tim Burchett. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2o49k73 ) that Jacobs formally kicked off his campaign on Tuesday.

Tea party groups urged Jacobs to challenge U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander in the Republican primary in 2014, but he ended up deciding against a run.

Knox County Commissioner Bob Thomas is also running and Knox County Sheriff Jimmy "J.J." Jones has filed paperwork naming a treasurer for a possible bid.

Another wrestler, Jerry "The King" Lawler, has been unable to translate his fame into electoral success in bids for Memphis mayor.

