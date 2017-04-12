Police looking for man who robbed Hermitage gas station

The robbery happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday. (WSMV)

Metro police are looking for an armed robber who fired his gun at a Hermitage gas station.

According to police, the suspect went up to the cash register at the Thornton's on Lebanon Pike around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The robber acted like he was going to buy something but pulled out a gun instead, demanding money from the clerk.

Police said the man snatched the money from the register when the clerk opened the drawer.

The robber fired a shot into the air as he ran away toward a nearby Big Lots store.

Police said the suspect is a black man who is 5'10", weighing about 160 pounds. He was wearing a gray hoodie with dark sleeves, gray sweatpants and white tennis shoes.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.