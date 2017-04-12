2 teens wanted in robbery, shooting in north Nashville - WSMV Channel 4

2 teens wanted in robbery, shooting in north Nashville

The victim was walking home when two teens robbed him and shot him. (WSMV) The victim was walking home when two teens robbed him and shot him. (WSMV)
Police are searching for two suspects after an overnight shooting in north Nashville.

A 57-year-old man was walking home from a store when two teenagers allegedly robbed him and shot him once in each leg around 11:30 p.m. on 33rd Avenue North.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is expected to be OK.

The suspects got away in what was described as a white sedan.

Police are still looking for the two male suspects right now. Both are believed to be teenagers.

Channel 4 is working on getting a more detailed description of the suspects.

