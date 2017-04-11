TPAC announces 2017-18 season - WSMV Channel 4

TPAC announces 2017-18 season

The Tennessee Performing Arts Center has announced the lineup for its 2017-18 season.

The lineup includes a four-week run of Wicked and perennial favorites like Cabaret, Les Miserables and The King and I.

The 2017-18 HCA/TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC lineup:

  • Disney’s The Little Mermaid – Aug. 1-7, 2017
  • Part of the Plan – Sept. 8-24, 2017
  • Fun Home – Oct. 10-15, 2017
  • An American in Paris – Oct. 31 – Nov. 5, 2017
  • Les Miserables – Nov. 14-19, 2017
  • Jersey Boys – Jan. 9-14, 2018
  • Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King and I – Jan. 30 – Feb. 4, 2018
  • The Illusionists – Feb. 16-18, 2018
  • Cabaret – Feb. 27 – March 4, 2018
  • Wicked – March 28 – April 22, 2018
  • Waitress – June 5-10, 2018
  • Love Never Dies – June 19-24, 2018

Click here for more information.

