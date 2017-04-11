THP: Man shot at I-40 rest stop in Cumberland County

The rest stop was closed for several hours as police conducted an investigation. (WSMV)

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting at a rest stop on Interstate 40 in Cumberland County.

Investigators said the shooting happened at the rest area at exit 324 near Crossville around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim, 39-year-old Chadwick Barnthouse of Virginia, was shot in the chest and hand. He was airlifted to a Knoxville hospital. His condition is unknown at this time, but investigators said he is alive.

The suspect is described as a while male who is 6’ tall and bald. He was wearing a dark-colored shirt. He is still at large, but investigators said he is not a danger to the public and this was a single act.

THP said it is unclear if the suspect and victim knew each other.

I-40 East was shut down while a helicopter landed to transport the victim. It has since reopened.

