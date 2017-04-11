Police investigate shots fired call in the Gulch

Police arrived on the scene but could not locate a victim. (WSMV)

Metro police are investigating reports of shots fired in the Gulch on Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in just before 3 p.m. from 12th Avenue South and Pine Street. When police arrived on the scene, they could not locate a victim.

Police believe two vehicles shot at each other at or near a paid parking lot at that location. Some shell casings have been recovered from the scene.

The two vehicles involved are believed to be a black sedan and a black SUV.

