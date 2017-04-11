Spider monkeys debut at Nashville Zoo

The Nashville Zoo opened its new spider monkey exhibit on Tuesday.

Spider monkeys are critically endangered. They are the first monkeys to call the zoo home in about four years.

Zoo guests will cross an elevated bridge that leads to a treetop view of the animals.

“That’s one of the focuses of the Nashville Zoo. If the zoo is going to focus the time and energy and the money and the resources, we want to work with endangered species, and spider monkeys are critically endangered,” said Nashville Zoo President Rick Schwartz.

The Nashville Zoo is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

